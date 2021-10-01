Coffee, flowers and bananas, the agricultural products most exported by Colombia

Coffee, flowers and bananas were the agricultural products most exported by Colombia in 2020, according to data from the National Tax and Customs Directorate (DIAN).

Colombian coffee exports were placed above all, for a total of 2,523 million dollars.

Then followed the external sales of flowers (1,411 million dollars), bananas (990 million), palm oil (406 million) and cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid state (365 million).

In general, the tropical climate and the variety of altitudes of Colombia favor a wide variety of agriculture.

There, coffee, sugar cane, flowers, bananas, potatoes and plantains have traditionally been considered the most important products.

In 2020, according to the Colombian government, the combined sectors of agriculture (including coffee), livestock, fishing, forestry and hunting together comprised 6.8% of total GDP.

Total agricultural sector production increased 2.6% in real terms in 2020, compared to a 2.3% increase in 2019.

Coffee

Colombia’s trade has historically been dominated by the export of raw materials and the import of intermediate and capital goods.

Also, most consumer goods have traditionally been produced locally.

Producers of these consumer goods had enjoyed protection from high import tariffs and other trade barriers.

But since the early 1990s, Colombia has lowered trade barriers, opening up the economy to foreign competition.

Coffee production (excluding processing) accounted for 0.6% of GDP in 2020, a decrease of 10.5% in real terms, compared to an increase of 10.6% in 2019.

The price of this product exported by Colombia increased 4.9% in 2020, from 999,129 pesos for 125 kgs in 2019 to 1,048,117 pesos for 125 kgs.

Coffee exports accounted for 7.9% of total merchandise exports in 2020, and the volume of coffee exports increased 7.2% in 2020, compared to 2019.