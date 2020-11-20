Cofece approves concentration between Naturgy México and Gas Natural del Noroeste

The Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) approved the merger between the companies Naturgy México and Gas Natural del Noroeste.

On April 3, Naturgy México and Gas Natural del Noroeste (Gas Natural) notified Cofece of their intention to carry out a concentration, in accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Federal Law on Economic Competition (LFCE).

Subsequently, on June 1, Energas de México adhered to the notification of concentration that is the subject of the file, ratifying all the terms and conditions of the Notification Document, as well as the other evidence in the File.

Naturgy Mexico

Cofece is in charge of the prevention of concentrations whose object or effect is to diminish, damage or impede competition and free competition.

Likewise, it is empowered to challenge and sanction those concentrations and legal acts derived from them, whose object or effect is to diminish, damage or impede competition and free competition, in the production, distribution and commercialization of goods and services in the Mexican Republic.

Therefore, it may authorize concentrations that are not contrary to the process of competition and free competition in terms of the LFCE.

The notified operation consists of the acquisition, by Gas Natural, of the assets used for the execution of certain permits granted by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) to Naturgy México.

