Cofece denies participation to IPM in tender in Port of Tampico

The Federal Commission for Economic Competition (Cofece) denied that Infraestructura Portuaria Mexicana (IPM) participated in a tender in the Port of Tampico, Mexico.

With number API/TAMPICO/TUM-II/01/20, the public tender aims to award a contract for the partial transfer of rights and obligations for the modernization, equipment and operation of a Multiple Use Terminal for public use, to manage all type of commercial cargo, in the Port of Tampico, Tamaulipas.

However, IPM is a company that is dedicated to providing port services for port maneuvers, including the handling, storage and custody of foreign trade goods, under the protection of a contract for the partial transfer of rights and obligations for a known multipurpose terminal as “TUM II” (Terminal), in the port area of ​​the Port of Altamira, Tamaulipas.

Since 1996, IPM operates with an area of ​​470,356 square meters, where it operates general cargo and containers.

Likewise, IPM has a contract for the partial transfer of rights to build, operate and exploit a terminal for public use for the handling of loose and containerized cargo in semi-specialized maneuvering, in the port area of ​​the Port of Veracruz.

On December 11, 2019, the Integral Port Administration of Tampico, presented to Cofece, the call projects (Bases), specifications, descriptive prospectus, contract model and other documents of the public tender.

Then, on February 20, 2020, the Plenary of the Commission resolved on the protective and promoting measures in terms of competition and free competition to be included in the documents of the Contest, which included the evaluation of those interested in participating in this process.

The Cofece and the APITAM coordinated the dates for this authority to receive the requests of the interested parties and notify the respective resolutions, for which the participants had to present their requests for opinion to the Cofece on September 21 and 22, 2020, and receive the resolutions corresponding on December 2 of the same year.

