Coeur Mining lowered its gold sales

The mining company Coeur Mining registered a marginal decline (-0.1%, year-on-year) of its gold sales in 2021, to 579 million dollars.

Coeur Mining is a precious metals producer with assets located in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Its gold sales in 2021 increased 17.3% compared to 2019.

The Company‘s strategy is to be a well-diversified and growing precious metals producer with a focus on generating high-quality, sustainable cash flow and returns from a North American asset base.

Meanwhile, its silver sales totaled 254 million dollars, which represented a year-on-year increase of 26.8% and 32.6% over 2019.

With this, the company reported total metal sales of 833 million dollars, an advance of 6 and 17.1% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Gold sales

The company produces and sells precious metals from the following operating segments:

The Palmarejo gold-silver complex, located in the State of Chihuahua in northern Mexico, which has been in operation since 2009. The processing plant at the Palmarejo complex is fed by the Guadalupe, Independencia and La Nación underground mines. Coeur Mining is also carrying out exploration activities on the Palmarejo property package.

The Rochester open-pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada, which has been in operation since 1986. Coeur Rochester began a significant expansion project in 2020 (Operating Plan Amendment No. 11, or “POA 11”) consisting of the construction of a new leach pad, crushing facility, processing plant and related infrastructure, which is expected to support an extended mine life. Coeur Rochester also acquired Lincoln Hill, Gold Ridge and related exploration assets adjacent to its Rochester mine in 2018.

The Kensington underground gold mine located north of Juneau, Alaska, which began operations in 2010. Coeur Alaska is in the process of amending its Plan of Operations (“POA 1”) to increase waste rock and tailings storage capacity to support a life of mine, reflecting positive exploration results, current metal prices and continued operating efficiencies.

The Wharf open-pit heap leach gold mine located near Lead, South Dakota, which was acquired by Coeur in 2015.

The Silvertip underground silver-zinc-lead development project located in northern British Columbia, Canada, which was acquired by Coeur in 2017. Silvertip began commercial production in 2018. In February 2020, we announced the suspension of operations mining and processing activities at Silvertip.

Trending Los principales socios de American Express

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...