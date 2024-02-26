Coeur Mining: gold and silver production at its 4 mining units

US-based Coeur Mining reported gold and silver production results at its four mining units in 2023.

To begin with, the Palmarejo gold and silver complex, located in the state of Chihuahua, in northern Mexico, decreased its gold production by 5.8%, to 100,605 ounces, at an annual rate.

From 2022 to 2023, its silver production fell 1.7% to 6 million 591,590 ounces.

In operation since 2009, the Palmarejo complex processing facility is fed by the Guadalupe, Independencia and La Nación subway mines.

Coeur Mining

The company also conducts exploration activities on the entire Palmarejo property package.

In addition, Coeur Mining operates the Rochester open-pit heap leach silver-gold mine, located in northwestern Nevada, USA, which has been in operation since 1986.

Coeur Rochester commenced a major expansion project in 2020 (POA 11) consisting of the construction of a new leach pad, crushing facility, processing plant and related infrastructure, which is expected to support an extended mine life.

Construction of POA11 was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Coeur Rochester also acquired Lincoln Hill, Gold Ridge and related exploration assets adjacent to its Rochester mine in 2018.

From 2022 to 2023, the company increased its gold production at Rochester by 11.6% to 38,775 ounces and its silver production by 10.8% to 3 million 391,530 ounces.

Precious metals

The Kensington subway gold mine is located north of Juneau, Alaska, and began operations in 2010.

At Kensington, the company’s gold production fell 22.3% in 2023 to 84,789 ounces.

Finally, the Wharf open-pit heap leach gold mine, located near Lead, South Dakota, was acquired by Coeur in 2015, and its production increased 17.2%, to 93,502 ounces.