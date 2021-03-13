Coca-Cola System achieves first 100% rPET country: Sweden

The Coca-Cola System managed in 2020 to have the first country with 100% rPET, Sweden, reported Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP).

First of all, the rPET material is a thermoformable monolayer PET sheet and made entirely from post-consumer recycled material.

On the other hand, the Coca-Cola System is made up of the bottling partners of The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC).

Creating a circular economy for the packaging used by TCCC and its partners is important to help address the global plastic waste crisis.

Therefore, CCEP affirms that it is committed to ensuring that at least 50% of the material it uses for its PET bottles comes from recycled PET (rPET) by 2023, and its goal is to reach 100% recycled or renewable plastic for the purposes of the decade.

To achieve that goal, CCEP continues to make progress in increasing recycled plastic in its packaging.

Last year, 41.3% of the PET that CCEP used to make its PET bottles was rPET, up from 30.5% in 2019.

Coca-Cola System

From CCEP’s perspective, climate change is altering weather patterns around the world, causing water shortages and droughts in some areas and flooding in others.

Since water is the main ingredient in most of its beverages, it is critical that CCEP uses water sustainably and protects local water resources for future generations.

The amount of water that CCEP uses to manufacture its products has been reduced by 13.7% compared to 2010, down to 1.57 liters of water per liter of product produced.

CCEP is a British multinational bottling company dedicated to the marketing, production and distribution of Coca-Cola products and other beverages such as Capri-Sun, Monster and Relentless.

In 2020, the Coca-Cola system sold 29 billion unit cases of its products.

The five largest independent bottling partners in the Coca-Cola System by unit case volume in 2020 were as follows:

Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Continental Ark.

Swire Beverages.

Coca-Cola HBC AG (Coca-Cola Hellenic).

