Coca-Cola FEMSA sells 11.1% of Coca-Cola’s volume in the world

Coca-Cola FEMSA produced and sold 11.1% of the volume of the Coca-Cola system in 2019 worldwide.

With this, the company remained the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola brands in the world by sales volume.

As part of their markets, central Mexico and its territories in Argentina are densely populated and have a large number of competing beverage brands compared to the rest of their territories.

In turn, Coca-Cola FEMSA’s territories in Brazil are densely populated, but have a lower consumption of beverages compared to Mexico, while Uruguay has a high per capita consumption and low population density.

Portions of southern Mexico, Central America, and Colombia are large, mountainous areas with low population density, low per capita income, and low beverage consumption.

Coca-Cola FEMSA and its competitors

The company’s main competitors are local Pepsi bottlers and other bottlers and distributors of local beverage brands.

Coca-Cola FEMSA also faces competition in many of its territories from producers of low-priced beverages, commonly known as “B-brands”.

Several of their competitors in Central America, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia offer beer in addition to soft drinks, still drinks and water, which can allow them to achieve distribution efficiencies.

While competitive conditions are different in each of its territories, it competes primarily in terms of price, packaging, effective promotional activities, access to outlets and sufficient shelf space, customer service, product innovation, and product alternatives. and the ability to identify and satisfy the consumer.

To compete, it offers products at an attractive price in the different segments of its markets and based on the value of its brands.

Coca-Cola FEMSA believes that the introduction of new products and new presentations has been an important competitive advantage that allows it to increase the demand for its products, offer different options to consumers and increase new consumption opportunities.

