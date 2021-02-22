Coca-Cola FEMSA enters the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021

Coca-Cola FEMSA announced on Friday that it became the only Mexico-based beverage company to be included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021.

Today, Coca-Cola FEMSA is the largest bottler in the Coca-Cola System by sales volume.

The company reported that its inclusion was due to its high performance in S & P’s Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

In this regard, Coca-Cola FEMSA is ranked within 15% of the main beverage companies leaders in sustainability, according to S&P Global’s proprietary annual assessment of the environmental, social, economic and corporate governance dimensions of more than 7,000 companies. all over the world.

“Being included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook represents a milestone towards our purpose of refreshing customers and consumers with the beverage of their choice in the most efficient and sustainable way,” said John Santa Maria Otazua, CEO of Coca- Cola FEMSA.

At the same time, the company is part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Emerging Markets.

There, too, it is the only Latin American beverage company included for eight consecutive years.

In addition, in 2020, it became the first Mexican company and the third in Latin America, to obtain the official approval of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) of its carbon emission reduction targets for 2030.

In the last five years, the company has increased the use of clean energy in its operations by more than four times, supplying 80% of the electricity needs of its bottling plants with clean energy sources.

Likewise, the company has increased its efficiency in the use of water by 24% in the last 10 years and, together with The Coca-Cola Company, carries out water conservation initiatives that have managed to restore nature to the same amount of water than that used in its beverages in the markets where it is present.

In September 2020, the company issued its first green bond for $ 705 million.

It is the largest green bond for a Latin American corporation and the first of its kind for the Coca-Cola System.

