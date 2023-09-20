Coca-Cola FEMSA: Asian PET suppliers

The Mexican company Coca-Cola-FEMSA has contracted PET resin suppliers from Asian companies for its beverages produced in Mexico and Central America.

To note: PET is the acronym for polyethylene terephthalate, which is a resin and a type of polyester that has excellent tensile strength and impact resistance, chemical resistance, clarity and processability, as well as reasonable thermal stability.

PET is the most widely used material for the production of polyester fiber and plastic packaging, including plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, food packaging and other consumer products.

In addition, it is usually identified by the number «1», often within the image of a triangle, on the packaging.

PET is also used as a polyester fiber for various applications, such as textiles, clothing and apparel.

In Mexico, Coca-Cola FEMSA purchases PET resin primarily from Indorama Ventures Polymers Mexico and DAK Resinas Americas Mexico, which is manufactured by Alpla and Envases Universales de Mexico, to produce non-returnable plastic bottles for Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Coca-Cola FEMSA

The company has also contracted suppliers in Asia such as Far Eastern New Century Corp. known as FENC, SFX-Jiangyin Xingyu New Material Co. and Hainan Yisheng Petrochemical Co. who supply it with PET resin and are known for being the main suppliers of PET resin worldwide.

The company produces, markets, sells and distributes Coca-Cola brand beverages in each of its Territories in containers authorized by The Coca-Cola Company.

These containers consist mainly of a variety of returnable and non-returnable containers in different presentations, such as glass bottles, cans or plastic bottles mainly made of PET resin.

Coca-Cola FEMSA uses the term presentation to refer to the unit package in which it sells the product.

The sizes of its products range from 192 ml (individual presentation) to 3.0 liters (family presentation).

In all its products, except water, we consider as family presentation that which is equal to or larger than one liter.

In general, individual presentations have a higher price per unit case than family presentations.

The company has returnable and non-returnable presentations, which allows it to offer portfolio alternatives based on convenience and affordability, in order to implement a revenue management strategy and serve different distribution channels and different segments of the population in its territories.