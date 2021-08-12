Coca-Cola FEMSA and Coca-Cola Andina buy Brazilian beer brand Therezópolis

Coca-Cola FEMSA and Coca-Cola Andina reported this Wednesday that they acquired the Brazilian brand of craft beer Therezópolis.

Overall, this agreement is part of the long-term strategy to complement its beer portfolio in Brazil.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

On the one hand, Coca-Cola FEMSA is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume.

The company produces and distributes The Coca-Cola Company’s trademark beverages, offering a broad portfolio of 129 brands to a population of more than 265 million.

With more than 80,000 employees, the company markets and sells approximately 3.3 billion unit cases through nearly 2 million points of sale per year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA

Likewise, with 49 manufacturing plants and 268 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, IPC of the Mexican Stock Exchange and the Indices of Social Responsibility and Sustainability, among others.

Its operations already cover franchise territories in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia and Argentina and, at the national level, in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay and Venezuela through its investment in KOF Venezuela.

On the other hand, Embotelladora Andina is a Chilean company dedicated to the production and distribution of soft drinks and juices.

In Chile, it has the franchise to produce and commercialize The Coca-Cola Company’s products, being one of the most important bottlers in Latin America.

Coca-Cola Andina was born from the merger between Embotelladora Andina and Embotelladoras Coca-Cola Polar as of the fourth quarter of 2012.

It is one of the seven largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world, serving franchised territories with more than 50 million inhabitants.

