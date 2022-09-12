Cisco Systems’ 22 competitors

U.S.-based Cisco Systems listed 22 of its top global competitors in the networking and communications equipment markets.

In certain segments, all of these companies provide products and services designed to carry and help secure data, voice and video traffic over the cloud, private and public networks and the Internet.

Cisco competes with numerous vendors in each product category, and the total number of its competitors offering niche product solutions may increase.

In addition, the identity and composition of competitors may change as Cisco increases its activity in new product areas and in priority and growth areas.

Cisco posted revenue of $51.557 billion in the fiscal year ended July 30, 2022.

As the company continues to expand globally, new competition may emerge in different geographic regions.

In particular, Cisco has experienced price-focused competition from competitors in Asia, especially China, and anticipates that this will continue.

Cisco

Cisco’s competitors (in each case relating to only certain of its products or services) include: Amazon Web Services LLC; Arista Networks; Broadcom; Check Point Software Technologies; Ciena Corporation; CrowdStrike Holdings; Datadog; Dell Technologies; Dynatrace; Fortinet; Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company; Huawei Technologies; Juniper Networks; Microsoft Corporation; New Relic; Nokia Corporation; Palo Alto Networks; RingCentral; Ubiquiti; VMware; Zoom Video Communications; and Zscaler, among others.

Some of Cisco’s competitors compete across many of its product lines, while others focus primarily on a specific product area.

According to the company, barriers to entry are relatively low, and new companies regularly form to create products that compete or could compete with its own.

In addition, some of Cisco’s competitors may have greater resources, including technical and engineering resources, than the company itself.

Due to several factors, such as the availability of highly scalable, general-purpose microprocessors, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) that offer advanced services, standards-based protocols, cloud computing, and virtualization, the convergence of technologies within the enterprise data center is spanning multiple technology segments that were previously independent.

In addition, some of Cisco’s current and potential competitors for the enterprise data center business have made acquisitions, or announced new strategic alliances, designed to position themselves as providers of end-to-end technology solutions for enterprise data centers.