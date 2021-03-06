Cinnamon imports in Mexico, where do they come from?

Cinnamon imports in Mexico totaled $ 72.4 million, with various sources from Asia.

From the Greek word for “sweet wood,” cinnamon is a popular spice used in cooking and comes from the inner bark of several trees belonging to the genus Cinnamomum.

The imported cinnamon consumed in Mexico comes largely from Sri Lanka, an island country in Asia.

In 2020, cinnamon imports into Mexico originating from Sri Lanka were for 76.7 million dollars.

Since 2000 a. C., cinnamon has been used to treat a number of ailments, including infections, respiratory and gastrointestinal problems, nausea, and loss of appetite.

Much of the current research on the health benefits of cinnamon focuses on lowering blood glucose.

Cinnamon is available in stick/stick form, teas, essential oil (leaves and bark), ground spices, and extracts, which are available in tablet or capsule form.

To mitigate the effects of the 2019 global financial crisis, the Government of Sri Lanka introduced an Export Promotion Incentive Program for exporters of tea, rubber, cinnamon, clothing and leather.

Indeed, Si Lanka’s agricultural exports are dominated by a small number of commodities (namely tea, coconut, cinnamon and pepper).

Cinnamon imports

The cinnamon tree is a small evergreen tree that belongs to the laurel or Lauraceae family. The bark of the tree is dried and ground and used as a spice.

Cinnamon is one of the most widely used spices in the world and it is relatively inexpensive.

There are two main varieties of cinnamon: Cinnamomum cassia and Cinnamomum verum or C. zeylanicum.

Cinnamon is used to flavor cereals, cereal-based dishes, and fruits. In Far Eastern countries, cinnamon is also used to flavor meat, poultry, fish, vegetables, tea and coffee, as well as fruits and cereals.

Other countries of origin of cinnamon imports in Mexico in 2020 are: Vietnam (2.6 million dollars) and the United States (2.1 million).

Also marginally, Mexico imports cinnamon from Indonesia, Madagascar and Guatemala, among other countries.

