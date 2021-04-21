Chipotle Mexican Grill increases its digital sales 134%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. reported that its digital sales grew 133.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, to $ 869.8 million.

With this, digital sales represented 50.1% of its total sales.

Just over half of digital sales came from pre-order transactions, as guests increasingly appreciate the value and convenience this channel offers.

As its own description says, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, which offer a relevant menu of burritos, burritos tazones (a burrito without a tortilla), tacos, and salads.

At first, Steve Ells, founder and former CEO, opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993.

As of December 2020, the company owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 Chipotle international restaurants, and four non-Chipotle restaurants.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

The company’s total revenue in the first quarter was $ 1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 23.4% compared to the same quarter of 2020 and includes a 17.2% increase in comparable restaurant sales.

Among other reasons, Chipotle Mexican Grill believes that several new menu items, effective marketing, and continued strength in digital sales, as well as the downwind of government stimulus payments to consumers contributed to the revenue growth of the restaurant. first trimester.

For the second quarter, the company expects its comparable restaurant sales to be in the 20-30% range with the incidence of quesadillas normalizing and less investment in marketing.

The company opened 40 new restaurants during the first quarter and closed five restaurants, bringing the total number of restaurants to 2,803.

During the quarter, 26 of the 40 new restaurants included a Chipotlane.

These formats continue to perform very well and are helping to improve guest access and convenience, as well as increasing sales, margins, and returns for new restaurants.

