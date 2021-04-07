China Tower increases its tower sites in 2020

China Tower Corporation Limited reported that it was managing 2,023 million tower sites at the end of 2020, representing an increase of 29,000 compared to the end of 2019.

Headquartered in Beijing, the company is a state-owned telecommunications company that provides telecommunications tower construction, tower maintenance, ancillary facilities management, and other services throughout mainland China.

For China Tower, in view of the accelerated deployment of the 5G network and the expansion of 5G construction, the company strengthened the market-oriented approach taking into account customer demands and new 5G features.

Therefore, the company said that it continues to promote resource sharing by making full use of existing resources and social resources and increasing technological and product innovation to drive the construction and transformation of the service model.

“By accelerating the implementation of our integrated wireless communications coverage solutions, we were able to meet customer demands with cost-effective, intensive and high-performance network coverage solutions,” said China Tower.

By its own description, the competitive advantages in low cost, high efficiency and quality services were further strengthened, supporting the stable growth of its Telecommunications Service Provider (TSP) business.

At the end of 2020, the company had a TSP tenant number of 3.175 million, representing an increase of 112,000 compared to the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, the company’s TSP holding index reached 1.57.

Regarding its Distributed Antenna System (DAS) business, the company had covered buildings with an accumulated surface area of ​​4,060 million square meters, while the coverage of high-speed rail tunnels and metro totaled one cumulative length of 12,702 kilometers.

In 2020, China Tower’s TSP business revenue totaled RMB 76.899 million, or a year-on-year increase of 3.8%, among which tower business revenue increased 2.8%, to RMB 73.371 million, while DAS business revenue increased 32.7%, to RMB3. 528 million.

