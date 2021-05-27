China focuses on internal macro-circulation and Belt and Road: Liaoning Port

China bases its economic development on a focus on internal macro-circulation and the Belt and Road initiative, noted the port services company Liaoning Port, formerly known as Dalian Port (PDA).

First of all, Liaoning Port is the port operator for the port of Dalian, China.

In essence, the company provides container loading and unloading services, storage services for crude oil, refined oil and liquefied chemicals, container logistics services, and the operation of container depots, warehouses, freight forwarders and freight forwarders. and a customs logistics park.

From Liaoning Port’s point of view, the world economy and trade situation is more complex and changing in 2021.

On the one hand, unfavorable factors increase significantly and development uncertainty is continually increasing.

On the other hand, the international trade situation is extremely serious and the relevant impact is difficult to eliminate in the short term.

Company financial results

The recession in the real economy has increased global financial risks and global investor confidence is lacking.

Affected by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, economic and trade cooperation both in China and abroad will slow to varying degrees, and transportation difficulties caused by interregional trade control will have a negative impact on port production.

Therefore, Liaoning Port believes that it is difficult to fundamentally change the weakening of global economic and commercial development in general.

Liaoning Port

In 2021, according to the company, with the main line of deepening supply-side structural reform and the basic impetus for reform and innovation, China will build a new development pattern that is based on internal macro-circulation, along with the double international and national circulation and mutual promotion.

In the future, the domestic circulation will accelerate between the major regions and the labor division of the industrial chain in China, while the international circulation will put more emphasis on the regions along the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Liaoning Port has a vital commercial presence in the three provinces of northeast China, eastern Inner Mongolia, and the Bohai Rim region.

The supply of cargo is mainly related to petroleum products, containers, ro-ro commercial vehicles, iron ore, coal, steel, grains, bulk and general cargo, as well as rolling passenger transport.

With a wide range of cargo types in its operations, Liaoning Port is more resistant to risk.

