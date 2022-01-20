China demands more recreational vehicles

China will demand more recreational vehicles in the coming years, projects an analysis by the US Department of Commerce.

China’s RV market has undergone significant changes in recent years, including a national focus on developing the tourism, camping, and RV industry.

With a growing demand for RVs and a shift in consumer travel preferences, China tourism experts anticipate an increase in RV-related business in the coming years.

In particular, the Canadian company BRP has established an extensive global distribution network that sells products, directly or indirectly, in more than 130 countries.

As of the date hereof, BRP sells products directly to some 3,500 distributors in 21 countries.

In certain geographic markets, the company prefers to take advantage of a network of distributors who act as intermediaries with dealers.

Through its network of approximately 190 distributors, BRP sells products to approximately 680 additional distributors.

In China, the company distributes products through a joint venture with Smooth Marine Equipment Ltd., its long-time distributor in China, and BRP has a majority stake in this joint venture.

Recreational vehicles

Commerce Department data shows that U.S.-made RV exports to China in 2020 were valued at $912,000, a significant decrease from 2019.

American-made RVs enjoy a good reputation for performance and comfort in China.

Therefore, this decrease is mainly attributed to bilateral trade tensions and uncertainty related to tariff rates.

According to the “China Autonomous Tourism, Caravan and Camping Development Report 2020-2021”, more than 77.8% of Chinese domestic tourists were autonomous tourists, with a year-on-year growth rate of 14 percent.

Also the RV leasing and rental markets are reporting growth as people who cannot afford an RV or who are not frequent travelers are renting RVs instead.

According to the Department of Commerce, challenges for this subsector include an RV travel culture that is not fully developed, limited infrastructure (for example, lack of RV parks and associated services), retaliatory fees, and increasing competition from manufacturers. domestic and foreign recreational vehicles.