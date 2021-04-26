Chile’s CCU lobbies on plastics regulations and climate change

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) has lobbied for new regulations that are shaping up to plastics and climate change in Chile.

At the end of March 2021, the Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that would limit the creation of disposable products, regulating single-use plastics and strengthening returnability.

This bill would require that the disposable plastic bottles that are marketed be manufactured with a percentage of plastic that is collected and recycled within the country in the proportions required by regulation.

It will also require large retail companies (including e-commerce and delivery apps) to have returnable packaging among their products; prohibit establishments that sell food from using any type of non-recyclable single-use packaging for deliveries; and establish a “class action” component in the audit of such obligations.

To date, the bill is in its final review stage in the Senate.

The Chilean Congress is also discussing a bill on climate change, the Climate Change Framework Law, which aims to establish principles, governance, management instruments and adequate financing mechanisms, to allow economic development low in emissions of greenhouse gases. greenhouse effect, reduce vulnerability and increase resilience, in order to guarantee compliance with the international climate change commitments assumed by Chile.

In this regard, CCU has been actively participating through the associations that represent the different industrial sectors, in public and private discussion panels regarding the development and implementation of this new regulation.

In addition, CCU, through its Environmental Vision 2030 plan, affirms that it will commit to continue reducing greenhouse gas emissions per liter produced to achieve a 50% reduction in said emissions, as well as to continue optimizing water consumption per liter produced, until reaching a reduction rate of 60 percent.

Additionally, CCU is committed to achieving a 100% recovery of industrial solid waste, 75% use of renewable energy, 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, and with the goal that packaging is made on average with 50 % recycled material.

CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Likewise, CCU is one of the largest players in each of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, juices, wine and pisco, among others.

To conclude, CCU’s main licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen BV, PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé SA, Pernod Ricard Chile SA, Promarca SA (Watt’s ) and Coors Brewing Company.

