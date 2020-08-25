Chilean cherry exports to rise 13%: USDA
Chilean cherry exports will increase by 13% in the 2019/2020 marketing year, reaching 259,000 tons, estimated the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
In the 2019/2020 cycle, exports reached 228,923 tons, an increase of 27.2% compared to the immediate previous cycle, and a new record.
Likewise, the value of cherry exports climbed 43% and amounted to 1,200 million dollars.
China has established itself as Chile’s main market for this product, representing 90% of the total export volume, while the United States is the second main market.
However, Chilean cherry exports to the United States represent only 2% of total Chilean fresh cherry exports, and exports decreased 4.6% in the 2019/2020 season compared to the 2018/2019 season.
Cherry exports
In early February, during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, at least 3,000 containers of Chilean cherries were on their way to or arriving in China, specifically with late-harvest varieties of cherries.
Chilean exporters stated that some of the maritime ships were delayed and some shipments were stuck in Chinese ports, which carried a high risk of losing those exports considering that cherries are a perishable product.
However, the shipments were eventually released and made it to the Chinese market.
Chile Exports to _World (Volume)
Chart: USDA.Despite difficulties and delays, the export volume of cherries to China increased 31.6% in the 2019/2020 marketing year compared to the 2018/2019 marketing year.
Chilean cherry exporters expect Chinese demand to continue to expand, offering new market opportunities for Chilean cherries in cities in the interior of China.
Para comentar debe estar registrado.