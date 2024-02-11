Chihuahua-Ciudad Juárez highway: blockade and IMMEX exports

The National Council of the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry (Index) reported that the blockade on the Chihuahua-Ciudad Juarez highway in Mexico has lasted more than 15 hours.

This blockade has slowed down the transportation of goods, causing economic losses for the border state.

According to information gathered by Index, on the afternoon of February 9, a line began to form as a result of a blockade by approximately 200 carriers, which has delayed the delivery of cargo and slowed down mobility and the supply chain.

The estimated amount of IMMEX exports from the state of Chihuahua alone reaches 70 million dollars per day.

IMMEX companies are those involved in manufacturing, maquila, and export services. This program seeks to encourage foreign investment and promote the export of goods and services.

In addition, the Index stated that long transportation lines cause damages due to delays in imports of parts and components, as well as fuel consumption, unproductive hours/truck, as well as some additional costs for merchandise that is transported in refrigerated trucks and even some with custody of the merchandise.

Chihuahua-Ciudad Juárez Highway

In view of this blockade, Index has been in contact with federal and state authorities to know the status of the blockade, adding to this a call to reestablish the circulation of more than 1,000 cargo trucks, as well as the mobility of the citizens of the region.

Around 2,000 cargo trucks circulate daily in both directions on the Chihuahua-Ciudad Juárez highway.

Therefore, the Index called on federal, state and municipal authorities to reinforce security on the highways, so as not to put the physical integrity of the carriers at risk and also hinder the operation of the companies.

«As in this case, for the rest of the pals, we trust that actions will be implemented to curb the crimes that are currently occurring and we join the proposals of carriers’ organizations to implement work tables to implement actions to curb insecurity,» Index said in a press release.