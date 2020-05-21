Chihuahua al Pacifico Railway “Chepe” operates with a 40% discount

The Chihuahua al Pacifico “Chepe” Railway maintains its operations with a 40% discount on the cost of tickets, informed the Ferromex deputy director of Tourism, Jimena Ramírez Lombana.

She also announced that Ferromex will make a change on the website to make the sales process for tour operators easier and more agile, with a 360º view of the train, as well as the availability of the online ticket sales service.

Under the Ojinaga-Topolobampo concession, Ferromex has the permission to transport passengers along this route and is provided through the Chihuahua-Pacific Railroad “Chepe” in three types of classes: Regional Tourist, Economic Tourism and Social Economic .

Normally, this train runs from Chihuahua, Chihuahua to Los Mochis, Sinaloa on Monday, Thursday and Saturday and from Los Mochis to Chihuahua, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Passenger railway

In consideration for this service, the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) grants a subsidy to Ferromex, whose budget is determined in advance each year and is subject to approval by the Congress of the Union.

The subsidy is paid quarterly and is based on the expenses and costs of crews, fuels, oil, maintenance, roads, depreciations, etc., and 20% of the direct costs incurred in the service and collection of subsidized rates.

Quarterly, Ferromex provides the statistical information and the SCT makes the calculation and the corresponding payment. The amount of the subsidy in 2018 was 9.0 million pesos.

In May 2018, the Chepe Express service began operations with two classes: Executive and Tourist. This new service runs from Los Mochis, to Creel, Chihuahua, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and from Creel to Los Mochis, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

In the context of the Covid-19 global pandemic, Ramírez Lombana emphasized the need to join forces with companies and authorities for the gradual revival of tourism, taking actions that favor the safety of tourists.

In this sense, he reported that due to the social vocation of the Chepe Regional, this service has not stopped operating, which currently occurs under strict safety and hygiene protocols, such as constant disinfection of cars, the use of safety equipment. by the staff on board and the obligation to use mouthguards for users.

In addition to this, the train operation has incorporated enough passenger cars that are used at medium capacity to guarantee the necessary social distance between users, in addition to new protocols and operation schemes that will be applicable to the Chepe Express once it is authorized. the reopening of the service.

In parallel, Chepe Express is making adjustments to the cars and giving them deep maintenance. One of the main improvements is the incorporation of a dining room in the economy class car, not two.

Likewise, Ferromex operates another passenger rail service in the Pacific Region between Guadalajara and Tequila, Jalisco, the José Cuervo Express tourist passenger train, which is operated by Ferromex and marketed by Tequila Espíritu de México.

Also Ferromex operates between Guadalajara and Amatitán, Jalisco, the Tequila Herradura Express railway service that is marketed by the Brown Forman company.

This passenger line provides service during the weekends and serves as a tourist attraction for people visiting Guadalajara, Jalisco.

