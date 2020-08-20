Chicken meat imports in Mexico will reach 880,000 t

Chicken meat imports into Mexico will reach 880,000 tons in 2020, estimated the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Previously, these chicken meat imports had estimated 875,000 tons.

The purchasing power of Mexican consumers reinforces chicken meat as their preferred animal protein.

However, the decrease in demand for chicken meat in the Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional (HRI) sector caused the USDA to revise the favorable trend of imports down.

An unfavorable exchange rate for the Mexican peso and an estimated 10% decline in Mexico’s GDP also affected imports in the first half of 2020.

By 2021, chicken meat imports from Mexico would stand at 885,000 tons, according to the same source.

Chicken meat imports

As Mexico loosens sanitary restrictions and the HRI sector reopens, imports will increase again to meet the demand for HRI.

In the 2020 marketing year, the Ministry of Economy did not authorize a third country tariff quota for poultry.

So far, for the 2021 marketing year, the Ministry of Economy is not expected to authorize a third-country tariff quota for poultry.

The United States is the main supplier of chicken meat to Mexico, with an estimated market share of 87% in 2019.

Without the third country’s poultry TRQ, Brazil‘s 12% market share is granted to the United States, which should enjoy a 99% market share in 2020.

Mexico’s meat processors and retailers rely heavily on chicken meat imports to meet demand, especially mechanically deboned meat and breasts for further processing.

