Charanda: certifying body and laboratory approved

To evaluate the conformity of NOM-144-SCFI-2000, Alcoholic Beverages-Charanda-Specifications, the Ministry of Economy approved a product certification body and a laboratory, which is in the process of evaluation in the National Improvement Commission Regulatory (Conamer).

Charanda is a regional alcoholic beverage obtained by the distillation that is carried out inside the factory, continuously or discontinuously, in the first distillation (destruction) of fermented musts of sugar cane juice (guarapo) or its derivatives (honey, brown sugar or molasses), which come from the grinding of sugar cane and which, in combination with yeast strains, cultivated or not, selected from the same juice, carry out an alcoholic fermentation of which, by biochemical transformations and its subsequent distillation, this alcoholic beverage is obtained.

Charanda and region

This drink is produced in the Uruapan region in the State of Michoacán, a region that includes the municipalities of Ario, Cotija, Gabriel Zamora, N. Parangaricutiro, Nuevo Urecho, Peribán, Los Reyes, S. Escalante, Tacámbaro, Tancítaro, Tangancícuaro, Taretán, Tocumbo, Turicato, Uruapan and Ziracuarétiro.

Likewise, the rectification of the charanda is carried out in discontinuous stills that originate the congeners that distinguish the product.

From another angle, charanda is a colorless or amber liquid when it is matured in oak or oak wood containers or when it is served without maturing and must be bottled in the packaging plant that is controlled by the manufacturer itself, which must be located within the protection zone indicated in the Declaration.

The regulation prohibits making cold mixes in the charanda process.

The general and contact data of the legal entities accredited and approved to evaluate said Official Mexican Standards are listed below:

PRODUCT CERTIFICATION BODY

Verification and Certification PAMFA, A. C.

General Manager: Maricela Farías López.

Address: Av. Latinoamericana No. 10, Colonia Fraccionamiento Los Ángeles, C.P. 60160, Uruapan, Michoacán.

Telephone (s): (452) 502-0849, 528-9685.

Email: gestion@pamfa.com.mx

Accreditation issued by Entidad Mexicana de Acreditación, A.C. (EMA): 120/17.

Approval granted by the Ministry of Economy: 120/17.

Validity of the approval: Indefinite.

Addresses of branches within the Republic: No branches.

PRODUCT VERIFICATION UNIT

Verification and Certification PAMFA, A. C.

Technical Manager: Maricela Farías López.

Substitute Technical Manager: Cuauhtémoc Aceves Pacheco

Address: Av. Latinoamericana No. 10, Colonia Fraccionamiento Los Ángeles, C. P. 60160, Uruapan, Michoacán.

Telephone (s): (452) 502-0849, 528-9685.

Email: Calidad@pamfa.com.mx gestión@pamfa.com.mx

Accreditation issued by Entidad Mexicana de Acreditación, A.C. (EMA): UVNOM 138.

Approval granted by the Ministry of Economy: UVNOM 138.

Validity of the approval: Indefinite.

Addresses of branches within the Republic: No branches.

TESTING LABORATORIES (TESTING)

Regular Council of Tequila, A. C.

Managing Director: Ramón González Figueroa.

Address: Av. Patria No. 723, Colonia Jardines de Guadalupe, C. P. 45030, Zapopan, Jalisco.

Telephone (s): (0133) 1002 1900.

(0133) 1002 1925.

(0133) 1002 1926.

Email: ramon.gonzalez@crt.org.mx

Accreditation issued by Entidad Mexicana de Acreditación, A.C. (EMA): A-0085-006 / 11.

Approval granted by the Ministry of Economy: A-0085-006 / 11.

Validity of the approval: Indefinite.

Addresses of branches within the Republic: No branches.

Centro de Control Total de Qualidades, S. A. DE C. V.

Authorized Representative: Jorge Luis Ymay Robledo.

Address: Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 126, Colonia Juárez, C. P. 06600, Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office, Mexico City

Telephone (s): (55) 55 14 33 91.

(55) 55 25 40 10

Email: jorge.ymay@cencon.com.mx

Accreditation issued by Entidad Mexicana de Acreditación, A.C. (EMA): A-002-045 / 11.

Approval granted by the Ministry of Economy: A-002-045 / 11.

Validity of the approval: Indefinite.

Addresses of branches within the Republic: No branches.

