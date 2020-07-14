CFE: 5 power plants were built

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that the construction of five power generation projects in Mexico was completed in 2019.

Of these, three correspond to Financed Public Works and two to Independent Energy Producers, contributing with a combined capacity of 3,330 MW and an investment of $ 1.604 million.

Generation plants completed in 2019

The CFE became a State Productive Company, with its own assets and legal personality.

The activities of Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Supply and Commercialization of electrical energy are carried out through subsidiary companies and a corporate business unit for nuclear generation, while the tasks of commercialization of fuels and electrical service to qualified users are carried out through subsidiary companies.

Based on the provisions of the Energy Reform Decree, CFE ceased to be a unique company in the electricity market. It is now recognized that different activities accept competition and, therefore, it must participate together with other companies in Basic and Qualified Generation and Supply, while segments such as Transmission and

Distribution are reserved by Law, exclusively, to the CFE.

CFE and infrastructure

The company‘s generation portfolio is 189 plants, with a transmission network of 110,000 kilometers, and with a distribution network of 853,400 kilometers, serving 44.5 million customers.

This places the company as one of the most important electricity and power companies in Mexico and Latin America.

The Generation subsidiaries group the different electricity generating plants of the CFE, all of them with a diversity of generation technologies and geographic location, in order to achieve a balance that fosters competition between them.

The Nuclear Generation business unit is comprised solely of the Laguna Verde nuclear power plant since, given its fissile fuel-based technology, it will not be spun off from the CFE corporate.

Policy changes

In accordance with its own vision, with the change of government, starting in 2019, the company has been preparing to “regain its leadership position” in an environment of high competition in electricity generation, and the demand for greater and better public services in the different processes of the electricity sector by Mexican society.

To do this, a new Business Plan is developed for the period 2020-2024, based on the mandate of the Presidency of the Republic, which is embodied in the National Development Plan 2019-2024: “A purpose of strategic importance for the present administration is the rescue of Pemex and the CFE so that they return to operate as levers of national development. ”

In Mexico, renewable energy auctions have been canceled, transfer rates to companies were raised, and operating rules and conditions for wind and solar plants were tightened.

