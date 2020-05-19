Cemex GO operates in 21 countries

Cemex reported that its online services may be a comparative advantage in an environment where the construction industry faces a difficult picture as a result of Convid-19.

Most of the company‘s customers have all-day online access to information, from account balances to new products and service launches through online services such as CEMEX Go, CEMEX Connect, CEMEX One, eSelling, CEMEXNet and the Commercial Portal.

The company’s customers can order cement online and, in some countries, they can check the status of their orders at any time of the day or night.

The online service is also an open communication channel to receive comments from its customers.

Furthermore, the company believes that its online services, such as CEMEX Go, can represent an advantage in certain situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, in which its customers can access its products and services remotely.

During 2019, it completed the deployment of its CEMEX Go digital platform in its specific markets and is now available in 21 countries.

90% of all its recurring cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates customers are using CEMEX Go, making more than half of their purchases, or more than 45% of their global sales, through the platform.

In general, the demand for cement stems from the demand for ready-mix concrete and concrete products, which, in turn, depends on the demand for construction.

The construction industry is made up of three main sectors: residential, industrial and commercial, and public. The public sector is the most cement-intensive sector, particularly for infrastructure projects such as streets, highways, and bridges.

Before the impact of the pandemic, the construction industry had shown signs of a slow recovery from the financial crisis experienced during 2008 and 2009, which was the worst recession in more than 70 years.

The construction industry was particularly affected during this financial crisis due to the collapse of the housing sector.

