Cemex Go increases users to 42,000, but lowers order orders

The Cemex Go digital platform registered a 16.9% annual growth in the number of users in 2020, to 42,100.

But Cemex said that it received approximately 53% of its main product orders through that platform, a smaller portion than the 66% in 2019.

Cemex Go is a multi-device offering that provides an experience for placing orders, live tracking of shipments, and managing invoices and payments for the company’s main products.

During 2017, the company began the deployment of this platform in the United States and Mexico.

Then, during 2018, Cemex Go operated in Colombia, France, Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Spain, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Peru, Poland, the Philippines, the Czech Republic, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

As of the end of 2020, the platform has been implemented and is available in all the countries in which the cement company operates.

Simultaneously, through Cemex Go, the company reported that it processed 61% of its total global sales in 2020, without offering a comparable 2019 figure.

The platform has these new features:

Digital confirmation

It enables automatic digital confirmation of sales orders, with no follow-up requirements by service center agents.

The deployment of phase one was completed, covering its ready-mix concrete business line in Mexico.

Ready-mix Go app

An enhanced capability that enables users to place, view, schedule, and manage orders, as well as track deliveries, set notifications, and view order history from their mobile devices.

Pickup experience

Integration of the collection solution into the current track web platform that provides a superior digital experience for your customers, including collection and delivery methods for your commercial cement and aggregates lines.

Fully implemented in Florida, it is now in the process of expanding to other regions of the United States

Paperless experience

It enables customers to sign delivery tickets online and receive invoices and delivery tickets digitally from their mobile devices.

Financial results

At a year-on-year rate, Cemex reported a 10.9% growth in its revenues for the first quarter of 2021, to $ 3,411 million.

From a net profit of $ 42 million in 2019, this indicator improved to $ 665 million.

Finally, its operating flow (Ebitda) was 684 million dollars, 28.4% more year-on-year.

Cemex is one of the largest cement companies in the world, based on the annual installed cement production capacity.

As of December 31, 2020, Cemex had 91.5 million tons of installed annual cement production capacity and its cement sales volumes in 2020 were 63.8 million tons.

