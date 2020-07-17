Carnival Corporation Picks Up Covid-19 Related Lawsuits

Carnival Corporation & plc has amassed several lawsuits related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

British-American cruise operator, is the world’s largest travel and leisure company, with a combined fleet of more than 100 ships across 10 cruise line brands.

Several of the lawsuits are related to deaths or injuries during transfers related to Covid-19.

On April 7, 2020, Paul Turner, a former guest of Costa Luminosa, filed an alleged class action lawsuit against Costa Crociere, SpA (Costa) and Costa Cruise Line, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Southern District from Florida seeking compensation based on alleged severe emotional distress associated with exposure to Covid-19 on board and / or suspected physical injury and severe emotional distress associated with recruitment of Covid-19 on board.

The action affirms claims of negligence, negligent imposition of emotional distress, intentional imposition of emotional distress, misleading advertising in violation of Florida Statute § 817.41 and negligent misrepresentation.

On April 8, 2020, numerous former Grand Princess guests filed an alleged class action lawsuit against Carnival Corporation & plc and two of its subsidiaries, Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. (Princess) and Fairline Shipping International Corporation, Ltd. (Fairline), requesting compensation based on alleged severe emotional distress associated with exposure to Covid-19 on board, hiring of Covid-19 on board and / or hiring of Covid-19 while on board and subsequently dying as a result of Covid -19.

On May 27, 2020, the Service Lamp Corporation’s Profit Sharing Plan filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Carnival Corporation, Arnold W. Donald and David Bernstein on behalf of All Carnival Corporation securities buyers between January 28 and May 1, 2020.

On June 3, 2020, John P. Elmensdorp filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida against the same defendants, adding Micky Arison as the defendant.

This action is on behalf of all Carnival Corporation securities buyers between September 26, 2019 and April 30, 2020.

These complaints allege that the defendants violated Sections 10 (b) and 20 (a) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 by making misrepresentations and omissions related to Carnival Corporation’s knowledge and response Covid-19, and seek to recover damages. unspecified and equitable relief for alleged misstatements and omissions.

Other cases

On June 4, 2020, another group of former Grand Princess guests filed an alleged class action lawsuit against Carnival Corporation, Carnival plc and Princess in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, seeking compensation based on the same Factual theories presented in the class actions described above.

The action claims malpractice, gross negligence, negligent imposition of emotional distress and intentional imposition of emotional distress.

On June 4, 2020, Gregory Eicher, a former Grand Princess guest, filed an alleged class action lawsuit against Princess in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, seeking compensation based on an alleged associated severe emotional distress with exposure to Covid-19 on board and / or suspected physical injury and severe emotional distress associated with the recruitment of Covid-19 on board.

The action affirms claims of negligence, negligent imposition of emotional distress and intentional imposition of emotional distress.

On June 4, 2020, numerous former Ruby Princess guests filed an alleged class action lawsuit against Princess in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, seeking compensation based on alleged severe emotional distress associated with exposure to Covid-19 on board and / or suspected physical injury and severe emotional distress associated with the recruitment of Covid-19 on board. The action affirms claims of negligence, negligent imposition of emotional distress and intentional imposition of emotional distress.

