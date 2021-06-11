Carlos Hajj Aboumrad, from Grupo Carso to Santander

Carlos Hajj Aboumrad has served as Santander’s Deputy General Director of Corporate Resources and Recovery since July 2016.

He, too, has served as Executive Director since February 2016.

Before joining Grupo Santander México, Hajj was General Director of Constructora Hifedar from 2015 to 2016, and General Director of Grupo Comercial FN, from 2013 to 2015.

Hajj started his career at Grupo Carso, as Managing Director of Sears de México, Dorians Tijuana, Argos Comunicación, Artes Gráficas Unidas and galas de México from 1988 to 2012.

In addition, he has served on the boards of Banco Inbursa, Arrendadora Inbursa, Sociedad Financiera Inbursa, Grupo Carso, Grupo Sanborns, Porcelanite, Artes Gráficas Unidas, Sears Roebuck de México and Sears Operadora México.

Hajj has a degree in Public Accounting from the Universidad Anáhuac México.

Hajj joined Santander to take over the Asset Recovery and Sanitation DE.

He has worked since he was very young. In his own words: “First in a family business of fabrics and then for 25 years in Grupo Carso, serving companies of various lines. Three years ago I had the concern to become independent, but when I received the invitation to join Santander, I gladly accepted because I really like the Institution, as well as the leadership and way of working of Héctor Grisi. The challenge seems very interesting to me”.

He then added, according to a 2016 Santander magazine text:

“Regarding Corporate Resources, the main objective is to optimize and make all of Santander Mexico’s resources more efficient, preserving the highest level of service, as well as its quality and promptness.

On the one hand, Grupo Carso is one of the largest conglomerates in Latin America, controlling and operating a wide variety of companies in the commercial, communication, industrial and consumer sectors.

Headquartered in Mexico City, Grupo Carso is controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

On the other hand, Grupo Santander México is the second largest bank in Mexico, based on total assets, the third largest bank based on total loans and net income, and the fourth largest based on deposits as of December 31, 2020 .

