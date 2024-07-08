Cargo companies operating at AIFA in Mexico

Mexico‘s government reported that 21 cargo companies are currently operating at Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA).According to the government, these companies have received all the necessary technical assistance to meet the deadlines of a dedicated cargo decree from Mexico City International Airport (AICM).Mexico returned to Category 1 in international air safety standards on September 14, 2023, which is expected to contribute to Mexico’s economic development by boosting air cargo transportation, as well as strengthening international trade, logistics and the aerospace industry.

Cargo Companies

On October 16, 2023, Mexico and the United States held an aviation and transportation working meeting in Washington, D.C. to discuss:

Progress on the Category 1 maintenance plan.

The AICM dedicated cargo decree, which mandates the migration of all cargo operations from AICM to Felipe Angeles International Airport.

The implementation of best practices in transportation.

Air services

On May 18, 2023, the authorization to create the majority state-owned company Aerolínea del Estado Mexicano (Mexicana de Aviación) was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). The airline is administered by the Ministry of the Navy, was formally incorporated on June 15, 2023 and began operations on December 26, 2023 with 14 domestic destinations, including Tulum International Airport (TQO). Its purpose is to improve the quality and coverage of air services.

Airspace

On August 8, 2023, it was determined that Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de México, Servicios Aeroportuarios de la Ciudad de México and the Mexico City International Airport are part of the Government’s security sector, under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of the Navy.The Mexican Airspace Protection Law was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on March 1, 2023. This law regulates activities related to the security, protection and preservation of the sovereignty and national independence of Mexican airspace.