Canadian Solar: projects in Colombia and the US

Canadian Solar, one of the world’s largest renewable energy and solar technology companies, operates new projects in Colombia and the United States.

On the one hand, on November 8, 2021, the company announced that it was awarded 52 MWp for the Caracoli photovoltaic solar project in the recent public auction of the Ministry of Energy of Colombia.

The awarded energy will be acquired by a group of renowned buyers and will begin to deliver clean energy from 2023 through a 15-year energy purchase agreement, indexed to inflation and denominated in Colombian pesos.

Earlier, on September 9, 2021, the company reported that its majority-owned subsidiary, CSI Solar Co., closed a 350 MW / 1,400 MWh contract to provide a fully integrated battery storage system, EPC and maintenance service. term for Crimson’s battery storage project in Riverside County, California.

Also in the United States, on September 7, 2021, Canadian Solar announced that it signed long-term operation and maintenance agreements with two battery storage and photovoltaic solar energy projects, the Slate and Mustang projects that were developed by its subsidiary. wholly owned, Recurrent Energy, and currently owned by Goldman Sachs Asset Management Renewables Power (Goldman Sachs).

Trending Fortuna Silver claims to operate in Mexico

Canadian Solar

On September 8, 2021, Canadian Solar announced that its subsidiary Recurrent Energy sold an 80% interest in its 350 MW/1,400 MWh Crimson storage project to Axium Infrastructure.

Recurrent Energy will retain the remaining 20% ​​ownership. Construction of the storage project began in the third quarter of 2021 and it is expected to reach commercial operation in the summer of 2022.

Founded in 2001 in Canada, the company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified portfolio. in various stages of development.

Over the past 20 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered more than 63 GW of premium quality solar PV modules to customers around the world.

In addition, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected more than 6.2 GWp in more than 20 countries around the world.

Currently, the company has around 430 MWp of solar projects in operation, almost 7 GWp of projects under construction or in the portfolio (late stage) and an additional 17 GWp of projects in the portfolio (intermediate to early stage).