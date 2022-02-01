Canada: Number 1 in business relocation

Canada leads in the “Relocation threats of business” indicator, where it has its main strength in the 2021 World Competitiveness Ranking, prepared by the Swiss-based Institute for Management Development (IMD).

While Canada had an evaluation of 7 points (out of a possible 10) for this indicator, the average score for all countries was 5.38.

The ranking measures the prosperity and competitiveness of 64 countries by examining these four factors through statistical data (two thirds) provided by national organizations, and a survey answered by executives (one third) who operate in the respective economies.

Thus, the competitiveness defined by the IMD is associated with the ability to compete in national markets or to face international competition.

Business Relocation

Overall, Canada dropped from position 8 to 14 in the 2021 World Competitiveness Rankings.

Regarding “Relocation threats of business”, this was the only indicator in which Canada ranked first in the world.

In the ranking, the top four factors measured are economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure.

Within all subsectors, Canada ranked best in basic infrastructure, where it ranked fourth.

IMD

In the classification, Switzerland was the leader, followed by Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands, while Singapore, leader in the previous edition, fell to fifth position.

The IMD is an independent academic institution with Swiss roots and global reach, founded 75 years ago by business leaders for business leaders.

