Canada eases immigration procedures

The government of Canada is easing immigration processing as part of its Immigration Levels Plan 2023-25, unveiled on November 1, 2022.

At that event, the Canadian government reported that it will continue to invest in processing capacity to ensure that all applications are processed as quickly as possible and eliminate backlogs.

To support immigration processing and the settlement of new permanent residents in Canada as part of the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-25, the government has committed $1.6 billion over six years and $315 million ongoing in new funding.

In addition, to address application backlogs, accelerate processing and enable skilled newcomers to more quickly fill critical labour shortages, the government has committed $50 million in 2022-23 to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Immigration procedures

Immigration is fundamental to the identity of Canadians, as well as being a key driver of Canada’s economic growth.

Since 2015, the federal government has significantly increased immigration levels, resulting in population growth between 2016 and 2021 that is almost double the rate of other Group of Seven (G7) countries.

This year, Canada expects to welcome more than 430,000 immigrants, a new record.

Canada’s new immigration targets continue this trend, with the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-25 setting out a pathway to further increase immigration in the coming years to 500,000 immigrants by 2025, most of whom will be skilled workers to help address persistent labor shortages, particularly in the healthcare, manufacturing and construction sectors.

This builds on measures the government has already taken to respond to Canadian labor market needs as part of the Express Entry System.

Also these immigration objectives include family reunification and important humanitarian commitments, such as a plan to take in at least 40,000 Afghan refugees and a new permanent residency pathway for Ukrainians wishing to remain in Canada following Russia‘s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The tight labour market in Canada, as evidenced by a record low unemployment rate (4.9% in June 2022), remains supportive of consumption.