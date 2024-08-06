Brazil’s SIAVS to include beef and dairy products 

Brazil‘s International Animal Protein Show (SIAVS) will expand its scope no longer only with the inclusion of pork and poultry.

Now in the 2024 edition it will also include:

Beef.

Dairy products.

Farmed fish meat.

Other chains that make up animal protein production in Brazil.

SIAVS has traditionally represented poultry and swine farming in Brazil, integrating all links, from suppliers to producers and exporters of poultry, pigs, eggs, ducks, turkeys and other proteins.

SIAVS is attended by machinery and equipment companies, genetic houses, laboratories, biological and pharmaceutical input companies and logistics companies, among several other suppliers of the production chain.

Scheduled for August 6, 7 and 8, 2024, in the new Anhembi District, in São Paulo, this event will be attended by:

2,500 producers.

25,000 visitors.

10 animal protein brands.

31 exhibitors.

2,500 congressmen.

5 countries.

80 speakers.

40 animal health companies.

40 input companies.

SIAVS

The 2024 edition of SIAVS will have a great novelty: its area will be 35% larger than the previous event, reaching about 25,000 square meters.

According to the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), in this edition, animal protein companies will carry out several image actions and will have meetings with supermarkets, retailers and wholesalers in Brazil.

They will also have the opportunity to interact with importers present at the event.

For the organizers, the event in 2022 was a success for agribusiness, with almost US$ 550 million in exports in just three days.

This time, SIAVS will have not only slaughterhouses, but also equipment companies, biological and pharmaceutical inputs, animal feed, service providers, and genetics companies, among other key participants in the production chain.

In addition to the exhibitors, SIAVS will offer an extensive conference program. This will include traditional initiatives, such as the CEO Panel, with the leaders of the country’s main agribusinesses, as well as new sessions focused on technical and current issues.

During the opening ceremony, the largest political meeting of the industries in Brazil will also take place.

Leaders of the executive and legislative branches at the national level, as well as the main producing states, will be present.