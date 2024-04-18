Braskem: production and global demand for PE, PP and PVC

Braskem, the largest petrochemical company in Latin America, highlighted the growing global demand for Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC).

Global demand for PE, PP and PVC in 2023 was estimated at 117 million metric tons, 85 million metric tons and 46 million metric tons, respectively, according to CMA.

What are these products used for? PE is used for packaging, consumer goods, fibers, textiles, pipes, automotive, wiring and construction; while PP is used in the automotive and furniture industry, in consumer goods and for packaging and labeling. In both cases, among other industrial applications.

PVC is used in infrastructure and construction for pipe and profile applications, such as doors and windows, and also in plumbing, electrical cables, flooring and as a replacement for rubber.

Braskem

Between 2024 and 2028, global demand for PE, PP and PVC is expected to grow by an average of 3.5%, 4.0% and 3.9% at year-on-year rates, respectively, according to CMA.

Braskem said this is due to strong end-market dynamics, global gross domestic product growth and spending on infrastructure and construction projects.

Polymers are likely to continue to replace traditional materials such as aluminum, steel, wood and glass in applications where they can offer cost advantages and improved performance.

Plastics

One of the largest resin producers in the Americas, Braskem is the largest plastics producer on this continent, based on the annual production capacity of its plants in Brazil, the United States and Mexico as of December 31, 2023, according to CMA.

It is also the only integrated petrochemical producer of basic chemicals and polymers in Brazil, and the largest producer of PE in Mexico and PP in the United States.

Globally, the company has a global installed capacity of 21.4 million tons per year.

Braskem produces a diversified portfolio of petrochemical and thermoplastic products, including polyethylene, green polyethylene (biopolymer), polypropylene and PVC.

It is a world leader in the production of green PE made from sugarcane ethanol, 100% verified by the ASTM D6866 standard of the American Society for Testing and Materials.