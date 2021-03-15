Braskem partners with Maersk & PSA Corporation Ltd

Braskem, the world’s largest producer of biopolymers, announced the signing of a logistics agreement with A.P. Moller – Maersk & PSA Corporation Ltd.

The two-year partnership covers the Lead Logistics and Hub-in-Transit services of multiple carriers in the Port of Singapore.

A.P. Moller – Maersk is an integrated container logistics company that connects and simplifies commerce for its customers.

With a team of more than 80,000 employees, operating in 130 countries, the company posted revenue of $ 39.74 billion in 2020.

Pursuant to the agreement, Maersk will manage Braskem’s end-to-end supply chain, including full visibility of its shipments, customs clearance and carrier bookings.

In addition, the shipping company will manage other partners in Braskem’s supply chain through multiple supply chain modes.

“Considering the complexity of our supply chain, it is important to have a reliable service provider that provides us with agile and innovative solutions. That is why we have chosen Maersk as our partner,” said Roger Marchioni, director of Braskem Asia.

“We can ensure the resilience of the supply chain and the consistent delivery of our products through the partnership, and this will allow us to strengthen our position in Asia and better serve our customers,” he added.

Maersk

The global pandemic has disrupted chemical supply chains in unexpected ways.

The association with A.P. Moller – Maersk enables both parties to jointly develop logistics solutions that respond to current supply chain challenges, providing opportunities to manage Braskem’s cargo flow according to demand patterns.

Rupesh Jain, Area Manager, A.P. Moller – Maersk Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia said: “Our journey together with Braskem underpins Maersk’s strategic transformation into a truly integrated container logistics provider. With our efforts, we want Braskem and all our clients to connect their supply chains with speed, ease, predictability and flexibility”.

