Braskem increases its share of PVC market in Brazil

Braskem increased its share of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market in Brazil from 48% in 2019 to 50% in 2020.

On the contrary, according to information from the company itself, it reduced from 16 to 11%, in the same comparison, its share in the Brazilian caustic soda market (excluding the consumption of alumina by companies located in the north and northeast of Brazil ), based on the sales volumes of its vinyl operations that are part of our Brazil Segment.

PVC is the third most produced synthetic plastic polymer in the world, after PE and PP, obtained by polymerization of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), a monomer generally composed of ethylene and chlorine.

Mostly, it is used in infrastructure and construction for pipe and profile applications such as doors and windows, and also in plumbing, electrical cables, flooring, and as a replacement for rubber.

Also, caustic soda or sodium hydroxide is an inorganic compound. A colorless crystalline solid, caustic soda is toxic, corrosive, and highly soluble in water.

This product is used in the manufacture of pulp and paper, textiles, drinking water, soaps and detergents, and as a drain cleaner.

Braskem produces caustic soda in its vinyl operations that are part of our Brazil Segment.

Caustic soda is a by-product of the chlorine production necessary to produce PVC.

Braskem

According to IHS, the company is the largest producer of thermoplastic resins in the Americas, based on the annual production capacity of its 29 plants in Brazil, six plants in the United States, two plants in Germany and four plants in Mexico as of December 31 2020.

The company is also the only producer of ethylene, polyethylene and polypropylene in Brazil.

To conclude, Braskem is the largest producer of PE in Mexico and of PP in the United States. It produces a diversified portfolio of petrochemical and thermoplastic products, including polyethylene, green polyethylene, polypropylene, and PVC.