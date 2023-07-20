Bosch: new plant in Mexico and factory automation

In mid-2023, Bosch plans to open a plant in Querétaro, Mexico, for products and components for mobile applications and factory automation.

The plant will employ around 900 workers when it is fully operational in 2027.

With this, Bosch Rexroth, a Bosch subsidiary, wants to expand its capacity to strengthen its presence in North America and gain proximity to its customers.

According to NGS Industrial Hardware, factory automation is the application of technology and systems to automate a manufacturing process with the ultimate goal of increasing productivity and reducing costs.

The level can range from a single operation to full automation without human intervention.

Bosch Rexroth AG, based in Lohr am Main, Germany, specializes in drive and control technologies for efficient and powerful motion in machines and systems of any type and size.

The company combines global application expertise in the market segments of mobile machinery, plant construction and plant engineering, and factory automation.

With intelligent components, customized system solutions and services, Bosch Rexroth creates the necessary environment for applications with full connectivity.

The division offers its customers hydraulics, electric drives and controls, gear technology, and linear motion and assembly technology, including software and interfaces for the internet of things (IoT).

At the same time, Bosch Rexroth is gradually expanding its range of products and services for factory automation and connected manufacturing.

The focus is on the further development of its automation platform ctrlX AUTOMATION. ctrlX OS, the Linux-based operating system with real-time capability that was previously used exclusively on the ctrlX CORE controller, is now available as a stand-alone solution for the industrial environment. It can be used at all levels, from the field to the cloud, and for different types of hardware.

The Bosch Group is a leading global provider of technology and services and has some 421,300 employees worldwide (as of December 31, 2022).

The company generated sales of 88.2 billion euros in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy & Building Technology.