Bimbo plans to operate with 100% renewable electricity by 2025

Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest bakery company, plans to operate with 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

To do this, in 2018, the company joined the RE100 initiative led by The Climate Group, in conjunction with the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

Grupo Bimbo has installed solar roofs in most of its plants in Mexico and Chile, where it has already achieved 90% sustainability for a total of 20 MW, including its distribution center, which has the most solar roof in Mexico and was opened in December 2020.

This 2.2 MW system will allow Bimbo to supply 100% of the energy sent to the site, which translates into a benefit of 1,300 tons of CO2 not emitted per year, according to data from the company itself.

Actions focused on improving the safety and well-being of Group employees and consumers include launching health campaigns, conducting check-ups and medical check-ups, and promoting sports activities, such as the Global Energy race, which became virtual in 2020 and had more than 300,000 participants in 127 countries.

Grupo Bimbo

Bimbo’s sustainable business model has allowed it to be part of the Sustainability Index of the Mexican Stock Exchange since its creation in 2011 and of the Emerging Index FTSE4Good since 2017.

Likewise, the company believes that its commitment to sustainability provides its consumers with additional reasons to trust its brands and strengthen their loyalty, while offering professional career plans that allow its employees to adapt their development to the needs of corporate growth.

Regulations

In Mexico, the Federal Government issued various regulatory changes regarding electrical energy in order to:

Increase the costs of transmission service charges for holders of legacy interconnection contracts with renewable sources or efficient cogeneration, as well as conventional sources.

Establish certain restrictions on the modification of self-supply and cogeneration permits to incorporate new partners and load centers to said self-supply and cogeneration schemes.

Propose the modification of rules on the granting and modification of electricity generation permits, interconnection process and dispatch (especially, of intermittent renewable power plants), among others.

Likewise, Congress recently approved a reform of various provisions of the Electricity Industry Law, among which the following stand out:

Establish rules for the revocation of self-supply permits that have been granted for a purpose other than the production of electricity for own consumption, that is, to satisfy the needs of third parties.

Modify the dispatch order of power plants interconnected to the National Electric System, specifically, assigning dispatch priority (without being subject to economic efficiency criteria) to power plants owned or served by the Federal Electricity Commission for the provision of the basic supply.

Me gusta Cargando...

