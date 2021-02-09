Bimbo leads in electric delivery vehicles in Mexico

Grupo Bimbo is the company with the largest fleet of electric delivery vehicles in Mexico and one of the largest in Latin America.

The company has been characterized by innovation and the development of new initiatives that positively impact the environment, such is the case of the development and adoption of alternative fuels in its fleet of vehicles.

At the beginning of 2020, Bimbo had 603 electric vehicles globally, 1,329 natural gas vehicles which circulate in Mexico, Colombia, the United States and some other countries, and 92 vehicles that circulate with ethanol and 603 with LP Gas.

Bimbo considers one of its success stories the development of electric units by Moldex, one of its subsidiaries, which since 2012 has been working on the engineering and production of these vehicles.

Bimbo has already set the goal that during the next four years, starting in 2020, its fleet of electric delivery vehicles in Mexico will grow by 4,000 units.

Grupo Bimbo

The energy with which the current vehicles of the company are supplied comes from the Piedra Larga wind farm, located in Oaxaca, thus complying with a virtuous and sustainable circle.

According to its own projections, the Group is committed to reducing food waste by 50% in its operations, and the use of recyclable, biodegradable or compostable packaging by 2025.

Additionally, in 2018, Bimbo joined the RE100 initiative, with a commitment to operate with 100% renewable electricity by 2025, an initiative led by The Climate Group in conjunction with Grupo Bimbo’s voluntary report on the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) since 2014.

Bimbo also participates in the first natural refrigerants fair organized by Schecco “ATMOsphere America” ​​where it has identified the regulatory context regarding refrigeration in North America and performed a benchmark with suppliers, retailers, and other companies.

Within the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) it participates with a publication within its compendium of Success Cases where Grupo Bimbo is one of the few food companies and the only one in the bakery industry that made public its position and actions related to the advancement of its commitment to refrigeration in its production processes.

As of December 31, 2019, its direct distribution network included more than 58,000 distribution routes, spread over more than 1,700 sales centers, reaching more than 3 million points of sale.

