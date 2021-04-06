Biden increases US investments in Central America

President Joe Biden planned to increase US investments in Mexico and three Central American countries.

Investments will be channeled through the El Salvador–Guatemala–Honduras-Mexico Comprehensive Development Plan.

Although the United States has not formalized its participation in the Comprehensive Development Plan (POI), during the administration of President Donald Trump, 5.8 billion dollars were committed, of which 3.5 billion were allocated to development projects in private investment schemes and credit.

Now President Biden contemplates an increase in programs aligned with the POI, with the aim of addressing the structural causes of forced migration, with an investment of 4,000 million dollars, accompanied by a redesign of his immigration law that facilitates the recognition of the status of refugee, family unification and an improvement of the judicial system that handles cases of migrants.

Investments

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) reported that Mexico will continue with its position regarding the migratory phenomenon where it is addressed from a development and human security perspective, seeking the participation of the United States in this regional effort.

Regarding the Mexican initiatives that were launched to support the POI, the projects “Young People Building the Future” and “Sembrando Vida” were developed in Honduras and El Salvador, and soon, in Guatemala, for which reason there has been no counted with resources from the United States, or from any other country, agency or cooperating partner.

Trump focused his strategy on that if Mexico fails to reduce migration flows from Central America to the United States, it will pressure the Mexican government to reach a “safe third country” asylum agreement (or a regional asylum agreement) or impose tariffs on the Mexican products.

Mexico agreed to provide jobs and social services to asylum seekers returning from the United States.

AMLO positions

In December 2018, President López Obrador took office, promising to offer humanitarian assistance to Central American migrants in Mexico and protect their rights.

López Obrador announced a plan to invest $ 25 billion in southern Mexico, which would create jobs for migrants.

He has also pledged $ 30 million to support a US regional development plan for Central America; Mexico and others have long argued that the best way to stop illegal immigration from Central America is to address the insecurity and lack of opportunity there.

At the same time, López Obrador backed a government austerity principle and did not increase funding for the INM or Mexico’s Commission for Refugee Aid (COMAR).

Under pressure from the United States to reduce unauthorized migration and with its detention facilities beyond capacity, the Mexican government suspended the provision of one-year humanitarian visas in southern Mexico as of February 2019.

