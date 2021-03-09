BHP begins use of OBM for oil exploration in Mexico

BHP Group Limited reported that it began an Ocean Bottom Node (OBM) seismic acquisition over the Trion field on November 9, 2020, as part of its ongoing assessment and analysis in Mexico.

The survey was completed in early January 2021 and the results will feed into the current assessment of the Trion opportunity.

In addition, BHP received formal approval for a 124-day extension for the evaluation and exploration periods until July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022 respectively, as a result of the suspension of activities in 2020 due to Covid-19. .

BHP Group Limited is an Anglo-Australian multinational public mining, metals and oil company and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

The OBN represents an important advance in improving the structural images of reservoirs and the knowledge of the hydrocarbons they contain.

As part of the exploratory work, BHP Billiton Petróleo Operaciones de México has carried out evaluation activities in the Trion field in Mexico to assess the viability of its development.

If the field is declared commercial, the development will require Cementation Services for its Drilling and Completion Program.

The company reported that its exploration and capital expenditures of $ 3.6 billion in the second of 2020 included maintenance expenses of $ 1.1 billion and exploration of $ 281 million.

Within its exploration investments, programmed oil exploration spending for the semester that ended in December 2020 was 195 million dollars, of which it exercised 181 million dollars.

In Mexico, in the upstream industry, companies such as ENI, Talo Energy, Lukoil, Pan American Energy and Capricorn Energy have been awarded contracts in the oil rounds and other farmouts (associations) contracts with Pemex, such as the Australian BHP in the Trión field in deep water or Germany’s DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG in the Ogarrio onshore field.

In the midstream industry there are companies such as Carso, TC Energía, Fermaca or Ienova dedicated to the construction of infrastructure, mainly.

Finally, in the downstream industry, companies such as Samsung, KBR, Van Oord or Constructora Hostotipaquillo participate in different projects through work and service contracts at the Dos Bocas refinery.

The Mexican Association of Hydrocarbons Companies (AMEXHI) reported that in 2019 the private oil industry had invested more than 11,000 million dollars and there were contractual commitments for more than 40,000 million dollars in plans approved by the National Hydrocarbons Commission.

What if we could take seismic images more safely and get sharper, more complete data? The technology of the nodes of the ocean floor does just that.

Arrange hundreds of suitcase-sized nodes in neat rows over discoveries and developed fields.

Placed by remotely operated vehicles, the nodes are harmlessly located alongside platforms, seabed wells, and pipelines.

According to Chevron, designing hundreds of nodes, each with a battery, clock, geophones and other components, can take weeks. After the nodes are deployed, a source ship tows a seismic source array that sends a burst of energy underground, which bounces off different rock layers and is recorded as seismic reflections at the nodes.

