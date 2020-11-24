Best Buy to close its 41 stores in Mexico

The American company Best Buy reported that it will close its 41 stores that it operates in Mexico affected mainly by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stores will stop operating on December 31, 2020, after the company accumulated 13 years of offering its services in Mexico.

The company has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its national segment is comprised of operations in every U.S. state, district, and territory under various brands, including Best Buy, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Health, CST, Geek Squad, GreatCall, Lively, Magnolia, and Pacific Kitchen and Home and the domain names bestbuy.com and greatcall.com.

“Despite this extraordinary work (by our collaborators), the effects of the pandemic have been very profound and it is not viable for us to maintain our business in Mexico.

“We should be very proud of what we have achieved at Best Buy Mexico: we built an extraordinary team and established an exceptional culture. We transform the way Mexicans interact and are inspired by technology, bringing it closer to millions of families to improve their lives. We built the # 1 brand in technology, with iconic differentiators and the client has honored us with a growing market share,” said Fernando Silva, president of the company in Mexico.

The company will provide the company with help, support and workshops to its employees, to use the different job search platforms and curriculum creation.

The company indicated that it will cover the Life Insurance of all its workers throughout 2021 and will extend the Major Medical Expense Insurance to employees who have it for the same term.

“The only thing left for me is to thank with all my heart the collaborators and business partners who were part of this adventure during these almost 13 years,” said Silva.

Finally, the company informed that they will comply in a timely manner with the purchase orders that their clients have made and that they will be made in the coming weeks; It is worth mentioning that a list of frequently asked questions will be available to customers on their social networks, call center and website.

