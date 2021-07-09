Becton Dickinson and Paykel invest in medical devices in Mexico

Becton Dickinson and Paykel invested in the production of medical devices in Mexico, highlighted the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

First, Becton Dickinson (United States) invested $ 9 million in a new plant in the state of Sonora to expand its infusion set assembly.

For its part, Integer Holdings (United States) announced the expansion of its facilities in Tijuana, where it produces batteries for fans; and Paykel (New Zealand) began planning the construction of its third facility in Mexico, to produce respiratory equipment.

“Expect more foreign capital in this industry. Several US manufacturers, IIMAK, Centerpiece and Eastek, have already announced their intention to add factories in Mexico,” UNCTAD said in a report.

In total, the inflows of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Mexico in the production of medical equipment and supplies amounted to 132 million dollars during the first three quarters of last year, 20% more than in the same period of 2019, due to increased demand for Covid-19-related supplies.

Medical devices

In Central America, the past industrial development push for medical device manufacturing in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is paying off, with Costa Rica attracting 22 of the 32 new projects to produce medical devices and equipment announced in the region, which represents the largest volume.

Capital flows to the medical device industry come mainly from US companies such as Nevro, which committed $ 21 million to build a manufacturing plant in the Coyol free zone, and ICU Medical, which announced an investment of $ 13 million. to expand its operations and install solar panels at its Heredia plant.

Looking ahead, the admission of Costa Rica to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), approved in May 2020, and the approval of the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) regulations are expected to boost FDI. .

