BBVA México increases sustainable financing

Grupo Financiero BBVA México increased sustainable financing in 2021 by 373% compared to the previous year.

In 2021, Grupo Financiero BBVA México financed a total of 2,960 million euros in climate change and 618.4 million euros in inclusive growth, totaling 3,578.4 million euros

Sustainability is a strategic priority for BBVA, which is why, by 2025, the figure of 100,000 million euros in sustainable financing will double.

In particular, during 2021, Grupo Financiero BBVA México increased sustainable financing, promoting the issuance of five green bonds and two social bonds issued by the International Association of Capital Markets and under the Framework for the issuance of bonds linked to the BBVA Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Similarly, reinforcing the commitment to the Principles of Responsible Investment, BBVA Bancomer has a BBVA ESG investment fund, which has assets of 549 million pesos.

In November 2021, BBVA announced the objectives for the decarbonization of its credit portfolio in 2030 for industries that are intensive in CO2 emissions.

These are intermediate objectives with a view to being neutral in carbon emissions in 2050, this is a global commitment, with Mexico being a fundamental actor.

BBVA México

This bank is also neutral in direct carbon emissions, by offsetting the environmental footprint with carbon dioxide (CO2) mitigating projects, which also generate a positive impact on the local communities where they are developed.

Among others, these actions consolidate BBVA Mexico in 2021 as one of the leading banks in Mexico in the region in the field of sustainability.

With this operation, BBVA Bancomer has given a boost to gender equity among the highest-ranking positions of GFBB, promoting greater participation of women.

The resources obtained from this issue will be used to finance projects under the sustainable debt framework of IDB Invest and that are focused on promoting women.

Regarding the granting of credit, Grupo Financiero BBVA México closed the year with a current loan portfolio balance of 1 billion 291,449 million pesos, which represents an increase of 6.6% compared to the end of 2020.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...