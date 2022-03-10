Banking assets in Mexico fall 8%

The total assets of the Mexican banking sector were 11 trillion 078 billion pesos at the end of December 2021, which represented a real decrease of 7.8% compared to the end of 2020.

According to data from the federal government, the current credit portfolio of the banking sector had a balance of 5 trillion 435,000 million pesos, a real decrease of 2.0% compared to the end of 2020.

Thus, the net result of the banking sector was 182,000 million pesos at the end of December 2021, 65.7% higher in real terms compared to the end of December 2020.

At the end of 2021, the Multiple Banking sector was made up of 50 operating financial institutions.

Assets

At the same time, the Capitalization Index (Indice de Capitalización, or ICAP) for the multiple banking sector was 19.5%, compared to 17.7% at the end of December 2020.

As a result, commercial banks were placed in the first “early warning” category, indicating that the institutions met the minimum capitalization requirements and were sufficiently capitalized in the face of unexpected loss scenarios.

According to preliminary figures, Mexico‘s economy expanded 4.8% in real terms in 2021, reflecting a gradual recovery in economic activity.

But projections for Mexico’s economic performance for the full year 2021 and beyond have been adjusted upwards.

On the other hand, preliminary figures from the Open Unemployment Rate show that Mexico’s unemployment rate was 3.5% as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from the rate as of December 31, 2020.

Also at the end of 2021, the economically active population in Mexico aged 15 and over was 58.8 million.

As of February 28, 2022, the minimum wages were 260.34 pesos per day for the municipalities of the Northern Border Free Zone and 172.87 pesos per day for the rest of Mexico, an increase of 22 and 22%, respectively, of the applicable minimum wages in force from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

