Bafar doubles capital investments in 2021

Grupo Bafar reported that it made capital investments of 3,297.4 million pesos in 2021, more than double (127%) compared to the previous year.

From 1918 to 2020, Grupo Bafar’s capital investments averaged 1,372 million dollars annually.

Grupo Bafar is a company that acts as a pure controller, and through its subsidiary companies it is one of the main producers and distributors in Mexico of cold meats, dairy products, red meats and other meat products, as well as being one of the main exporters of live cattle in the State of Chihuahua.

The company, through its financial division, also carries out financial factoring operations and grants business loans and microcredits, and has recently ventured into the real estate and agricultural sectors.

Bafar

During 2021, the company allocated its investments mainly to projects to increase capacity in its production lines, remodeling and openings in points of sale and renewal of fleets.

Within the real estate division, the development and incorporation of new properties were carried out, among which three properties located in Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa and Hermosillo stand out, which are already leased to three multinational companies.

The nature of Bafar’s business is seasonal, with the first months of the year, which include the days of Lent and Easter, being the period of least commercial activity.

However, the significant recovery in sales volume occurs from the second semester onwards, to close the last quarter with high sales volumes.

On the other hand, Bafar’s accumulated net sales increased by 27.2% compared to the same period of the previous year, going from 16,272.2 million pesos in 2020 to 20,697.3 million pesos in 2021.

The accumulated cost of sales was placed at 15,108.4 million pesos with an increase of 32.2% compared to the previous year, as a result of the increase in sales and raw materials.

In this way, the gross profit presented an increase of 15.4% to reach 5,588.9 million pesos and a gross margin of 27.0 percent.

Among our most recognized brands are Sabori, Parma, Bafar and Burr, Grillers, and Guisy.

An important part of the marketing of the company’s products is carried out through a network of its own stores operated by the company under the CarneMart brand.