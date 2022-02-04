Bachoco increases its sales by 19% in 2021

The net sales of Industrias Bachoco totaled 81,699.1 million pesos in 2021, a year-on-year growth of 18.8 percent.

In particular, its sales from operations in the United States represented 24.8% of total sales, compared to 28.3% in 2020.

Industrias Bachoco is a leader in the poultry industry in Mexico and the sixth largest poultry company in the world.

First of all, the company was founded in 1952, and began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange and the New York Exchange in 1997.

Its corporate offices are located in Celaya, Mexico.

Bachoco is vertically integrated, its main lines of business are: chicken, egg, balanced feed, pork, and value-added turkey and beef products.

Likewise, the company has more than 1,000 facilities organized in 9 production complexes and 80 distribution centers in Mexico and a production complex in the United States.

It currently generates more than 29,000 direct jobs.

Industrias Bachoco

In 2021, the company’s cost of sales totaled 68,147.9 million pesos, 18.1% more than in 2020.

As a result, Industrias Bachoco reached a gross profit of 13,551.2 million pesos and a gross margin of 16.6% in 2021, compared to 11,084.4 million gross profit and a margin of 16.1% achieved in the same period of 2020.

Meanwhile, the operating profit in 2021 was 5,895.7 million pesos, which represents an operating margin of 7.2%, which is higher than the operating profit of $4,301.5 million with an operating margin of 6.3% in 2020.

Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, CEO of Bachoco, commented: “2021 was another year in line with seasonal behavior compared to 2020; this means that it was a year with a very good first semester, against a challenging second semester, particularly in terms of profitability”.

In general, the manager considers that there was a balanced supply and demand, and that the company’s participation in all the main channels allowed it to optimize its sales mix in order to offer better results compared to the full year 2020.

Net financial income in 2021 was 831.9 million pesos, lower compared to net financial income of 882.2 million in 2020.