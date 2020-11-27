By purchase of Axtel the IFT declares substantial power of Televisa

By purchasing Axtel, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) declared Grupo Televisa as an economic agent with substantial power in the market for restricted television and audio services in some municipalities.

Since December 17, 2018, Televisa has owned the residential fiber to the home business and related assets, acquired from Axtel in Mexico City, Zapopan, Monterrey, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí and Ciudad Juárez, through the acquisition of 100 % of shares in FTTH’s share capital.

This acquisition was made through its FTTH subsidiary. The assets acquired from Axtel comprise 553,226 RGUs, consisting of 97,622 video, 227,802 broadband and 227,802 voice.

The total value of the transaction with Axtel amounts to $ 4.713 million pesos.

The IFT’s resolution does not imply that the company has carried out any anti-competitive practice.

“The IFT will initiate a new procedure to determine if some asymmetric measures will be necessary,” Televisa said in a statement.

Axtel

Grupo Televisa is a shareholder in several Mexican cable companies. For example:

It has a controlling stake in Cablevisión, which operates in Mexico City and its metropolitan area, where it offers cable television services, high-speed internet and IP telephony.

It is the owner of TVI, which offers cable television, data and voice services in the Monterrey metropolitan area and other areas of northern Mexico; it also offers specific data and voice services in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City.

It also owns Cablemás, which operates in approximately 105 cities in Mexico where it offers cable television, high-speed internet and telephone services.

It owns Cablecom, which offers cable television, telephony, value-added services and virtual networks to corporate clients in 15 states of Mexico.

It owns Telecable, a cable company that provides video, data and telephony services in Mexico, mainly in the states of Guanajuato, Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Querétaro, Tamaulipas and Colima, among others.

