Avocado exports grow in value and volume in 2021

Avocado exports from Mexico grew in terms of value and volume in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from the Bank of Mexico.

From the outset, these external sales were for 957 million dollars in the first quarter, an annual increase of 3.9%.

Measured by volume, avocado exports grew 27.5% to 459,000 tons.

In general, total sales and the selling price of avocados fluctuate throughout the year due to variations in the demand and supply of avocados based on geographic location, as well as events, such as the Big Game, Cinco de Mayo and the July 4th.

For example, according to the Mission Produce company, in California and Peru, avocado production peaks between May and August, while in Mexico production peaks between December and March.

While these geographic differences can lead to fluctuations in the purchase price of avocados, the diverse geographic growth and production capabilities of avocados help Mission Produce mitigate volatility in its access to avocado supply.

As a result of the volumes from its agricultural operations in Peru, in recent years the company has obtained a greater portion of its net sales and gross profit during the third and fourth quarters of its fiscal year.

Avocado exports

Mexican foreign sales of this fruit totaled 3,153 million dollars in 2020, a growth of 1.6% year-on-year.

Of the total of those avocado exports, 78.7% were sent to the United States.

Other relevant markets were: Canada (a 7.1% share), Japan (5.3%) and Spain (1.9%).

In the United States, the Hass Avocado Board was established by the Department of Agriculture to promote the sale of avocados of the Hass variety.

This Board provides a basis for the consolidated funding of promotional activities based on an evaluation of all avocados sold in the United States market.

In tano, the California Avocado Commission, which receives its funding from California avocado growers, has historically borne the promotional and advertising costs that support avocado sales.

Similarly, Avocados from Mexico (AFM) was formed in 2013 as the marketing arm of the Mexican Association of Hass Avocado Importers (MHAIA) and the Association of Avocado Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM).

