Avocado exports from Mexico grew 26.2% in January-April

Avocado exports from Mexico registered a growth of 26.2% year-on-year in January-April 2021, to 565,400 tons.

Regarding their value, these avocado exports totaled 1,247 million dollars, an annual increase of 10.2%.

At the international level, avocado sales have increased both due to consumer tastes and its nutritional properties, with an increasingly wide presence in international dishes.

In particular, avocado sales in the United States were initially boosted by the greater consumption of Mexicans there, recognizing the quality of this product, originally from Mexico, a taste that over time spread widely. part of the American population.

In the United States, by far the largest destination for Mexican avocado exports, the Hass Avocado Board was established by the USDA to promote the sale of avocados of the Hass variety, also produced in that country.

This Board provides a basis for the consolidated funding of promotional activities based on an evaluation of all avocados sold in the United States market.

At the same time, the California Avocado Commission, which receives its funding from California avocado growers, has historically borne the promotional and advertising costs that support avocado sales.

Avocado exports

The American company Mission Produce believes that the incremental financing of promotional and advertising programs in the United States will, in the long term, have a positive impact on average sales prices and a favorable impact on that company’s avocado business.

Likewise, Avocados from Mexico (AFM) was formed in 2013 as the marketing arm of the Mexican Association of Hass Avocado Importers (MHAIA) and the Association of Producers and Packers of Avocados of Mexico (APEAM).

Mexico is the largest source of avocado supply for Mission Produce, whose business is affected by developments in that country.

Shipments from Mexico to the United States depend on the border remaining open to imports.

Also, according to Mission Produce, security institutions in Mexico are under significant strain as a result of organized crime and gang and drug-related violence, which could also affect avocado production and shipments.

