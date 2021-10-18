Automotive steel: ArcelorMittal has a 17% market share in the world

ArcelorMittal has a leading market share with approximately 17% of the global market share in the automotive steel business as of December 31, 2020.

The company is also a leader in the rapidly growing Advanced High Strength Steels (AHSS) segment, specifically for flat products.

Following the sale of ArcelorMittal USA in late 2020, the company’s market share in automotive steel is expected to decline in the United States.

ArcelorMittal is the world’s first steel company to integrate its own engineers into an automotive customer to provide technical assistance.

Automotive Steel

The company begins working with OEMs five years before a vehicle hits the showroom, to provide generic steel solutions, co-engineering and help with industrialization of the project.

In addition, these relationships are based on the company’s continued investment in research and development (R&D) and its ability to provide well-designed solutions that help make vehicles lighter, safer and more fuel efficient.

ArcelorMittal had an achievable annual production capacity of approximately 108 million tons of crude steel (92 million tons of crude steel after the sale of ArcelorMittal USA).

Steel shipments for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled 69.1 million tonnes.

Global operations

Many of ArcelorMittal’s operating units have access to developing markets that are expected to see above-average growth in steel consumption over time (such as Central and Eastern Europe, South America, India, Africa, CIS and Southeast Asia).

The company sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization to customers in around 160 countries.

ArcelorMittal’s diversified product offering, coupled with its distribution network and R&D programs, enable it to establish strong relationships with customers, which include many of the world’s leading automotive and appliance manufacturers.

ArcelorMittal is a strategic partner for several leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and has the ability to establish long-term contractual relationships with them based on early supplier engagement, contributions to global OEM platforms, and common value creation programs.

Mining

ArcelorMittal has a global portfolio of 10 operating units with mines in operation and development and is among the world’s largest iron ore producers.

In 2020, ArcelorMittal sourced a large portion of its raw materials from its own mines and facilities, including finance leases.

Indeed, the company has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, the United States and, through its joint venture, India. It has coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States (until the sale of ArcelorMittal Princeton in 2020).